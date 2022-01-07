iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) is KLK Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

KLK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 3.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

EWT opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

