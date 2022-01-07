iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 785.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.