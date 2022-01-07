iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 981.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

