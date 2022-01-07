iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

