iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 61.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,858 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.96. 25,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,360. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.61 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

