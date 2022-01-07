iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $278.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.08 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

