iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co owned 0.59% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $374,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.08 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

