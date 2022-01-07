iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

