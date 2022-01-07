iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.71

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.71 and last traded at $90.62, with a volume of 8415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

