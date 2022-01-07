J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JDWPF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of JDWPF opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

