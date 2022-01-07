J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Trading Down 4.1%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.