Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $13.38 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

