Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

ZTR opened at $9.38 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

