Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in SVF Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in SVF Investment by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares during the period.

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

