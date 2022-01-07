Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in B2Gold by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 137,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 163,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

