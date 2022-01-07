Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of JANX stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

