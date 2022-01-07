Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 1,618,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.8 days.

Shares of Japan Post stock remained flat at $$7.90 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

