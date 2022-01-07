Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 1,618,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.8 days.
Shares of Japan Post stock remained flat at $$7.90 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $8.70.
Japan Post Company Profile
See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.