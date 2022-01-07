Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £193 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($260.07) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLTR. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £150 ($202.13) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($230.29) to £171.90 ($231.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($242.38) to £171.35 ($230.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £170 ($229.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.55) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.63 ($221.85).

Shares of FLTR opened at £113 ($152.27) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,912 ($133.57) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($265.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of £130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

