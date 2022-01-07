Jefferies Financial Group Comments on W. R. Berkley Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

NYSE WRB opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

