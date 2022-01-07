Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $879,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $302,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

