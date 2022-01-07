JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,865 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

