JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,696 Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,973 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $41.26.

