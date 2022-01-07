JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 53,396 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06.

