JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 90.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

NYSE BA opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

