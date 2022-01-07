JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $87.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

