JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKQ. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $97,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VKQ opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

