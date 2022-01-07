JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $286.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.80. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

