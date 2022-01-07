JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $10,076,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 105.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,585,000 after purchasing an additional 138,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

