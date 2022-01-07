JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,659 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

SCHE opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

