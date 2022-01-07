JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,550 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

ACWX opened at $55.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.13.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

