JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 6.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.98. Approximately 9,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,051,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

