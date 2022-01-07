John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBT opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

