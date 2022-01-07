John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
