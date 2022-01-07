John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) Insider Alan Charlton Buys 2,500,000 Shares

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) insider Alan Charlton purchased 2,500,000 shares of John Lewis of Hungerford stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,688.18).

Shares of LON JLH opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.21. John Lewis of Hungerford plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

