John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) Insider Alan Charlton Buys 2,500,000 Shares

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) insider Alan Charlton purchased 2,500,000 shares of John Lewis of Hungerford stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,688.18).
Shares of LON JLH opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.21. John Lewis of Hungerford plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.
John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.