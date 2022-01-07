JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

EPA:SAN opened at €88.14 ($100.16) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.56.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

