JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target to €270.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.00.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

