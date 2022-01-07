JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.93 ($93.11).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €65.81 ($74.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.19. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.