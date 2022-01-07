JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $114.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.31.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

