JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $775.81

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.81 ($10.45) and traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.54). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 713 ($9.61), with a volume of 63,489 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £289.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 775.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 776.88.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

