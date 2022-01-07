JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 581,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 151,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.47 during trading hours on Friday. 2,994,648 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

