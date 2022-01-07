JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 224,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 811,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.47 during trading on Friday. 2,994,648 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.