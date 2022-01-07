JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $3.60 Million in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in MBIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MBIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MBIA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBI stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $827.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

