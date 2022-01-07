JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $48,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,339 shares in the last quarter.

EWZS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

