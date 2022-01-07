JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases New Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 101.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $164,000.

NYSE EFR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,783. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

