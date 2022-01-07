JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11,818.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 1.9% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.