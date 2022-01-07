JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 1,530 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 95,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 703,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,559,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.77.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

