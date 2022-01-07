JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $36,000 Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

MMAT stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,061. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 2.00 and a 52 week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.89.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

