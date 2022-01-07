Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80.

On Saturday, November 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 15,809 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $241,719.61.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 357.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

