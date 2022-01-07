Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JENGQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 25,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,976. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

