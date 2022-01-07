JustInvest LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $189,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $216.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

